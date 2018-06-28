

CTV Montreal





A witness to the pepper spraying of a driver by Montreal police during Grand Prix weekend came forward with her side of the story on Thursday.

Gertrude Dubois was with her boyfriend Daniel Louis at the time of the incident on June 10, which was caught on camera. In the footage, a police officer can be seen pepper spraying Louis, who was in his car on Ste. Catherine St., and dragging him from his vehicle. As bystanders yelled at police, another officer turned and discharged their own pepper spray canister towards them.

The video was widely shared on social media. Police said Louis refused to cooperate with officers and wouldn’t identify himself, but said a review would take place to determine if the use of pepper spray was appropriate.

Dubois said everything was fine and the officer who used the pepper spray wasn’t provoked. Dubois said she left the vehicle to avoid the harsh fumes and was roughly grabbed by police and handcuffed. She was then detained in a police vehicle.

“We didn’t do anything very … We were in a good mood, I don’t see what we did wrong,” she said.

She said she believes the fact that she and Louis are black may have had something to do with what happened. Dubois has filed a formal complaint asking for an investigation into the incident.

Former RCMP officer and social justice advocate Alain Babineau said that after watching the video, he believes excessive force was used.

“The police officer has to consider the entire situation as to whether the use of the tool is appropriate,” he said. “In this particular case, given what I saw, it’s questionable.”