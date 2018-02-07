

CTV Montreal





Montreal police arrested 32-year-old man in connection with two Montreal-area sexual assaults on January 25 -- and now, they are appealing to other potential victims to step forward.

The two alleged assaults took place on December 9, and January 11.

Police say that developments in the investigation led to the arrest of Tommy Williams, 32, who appeared in court Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault and armed sexual assault. He will remain in police custody pending a future court appearance.

SPVM investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Montreal police via 911, or at their local precinct.