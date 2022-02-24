Quebec elementary-school parents who have run out of rapid tests heading into March Break should hold tight: the province says it's sending out a big shipment this week.

However, it's not clear if all those tests will make it into backpacks before the break begins next week, for many families, since it's up to school boards and service centres to distribute the tests school by school.

The province promised in January to give five free rapid tests per month to each student, but some of the tests for February haven't arrived yet for elementary schools, only a week and a half before masks are abandoned in schools.

For high schools, all the shipments went out at the beginning of February, said Quebec health ministry spokesperson Marie-Louise Harvey.

For elementary schools and preschools, "shipments to school service centers/school boards/private schools will take place this week," she said.

Many have already gotten their monthly delivery -- this will be the third round of shipments this month for elementary schools, she said.

How long it will take for the school boards and service centres to distribute the tests to their schools, however, is a different matter. Harvey said the boards should be contacted separately by anyone wanting a more detailed schedule.

One parent said she's not happy with the down-to-the-wire timing.

"As a parent, knowing that many of the kids my kids are friends with have holiday travel plans, it is especially alarming that we don’t have new rapid tests," said Krista Mines, whose children go to school in the South Shore.

"Kids will be coming back to school after travelling and increased contacts after break, and masks will no longer be worn. Our last line of defence is testing and isolating -- how can we do that without tests?"

After being promised the tests on a monthly basis, "for it to be the last day of school in February and for us not have tests is unacceptable," she said, and "demonstrates poor planning."

The mask mandate is set to drop on March 7, which is when many children arrive back at school after their breaks.

The province's decision to unmask children has angered many teachers, who said this week they felt disrespected by the news, and by many parents as well, who said it would be more prudent to keep the masks for now.

On Wednesday, Quebec public health chief Dr. Luc Boileau defended the decision, saying it's a priority for the province to do away with children's masks for the sake of their education and social skills, saying vulnerable children with learning or language disorders do better without masks. Even "shy" children will do better, added another health advisor.