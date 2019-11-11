MONTREAL - With snow already on the ground, as many as 20 cm more on the way through Tuesday, and Montrealers lined up at garages around town to get their winter tires installed, the city of Montreal is set to unveil its strategy to deal with what's shaping up to be an epic winter season.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Jean-Francois Parenteau, the executive committee member who oversees the city's snow-clearing efforts, are holding a press conference Monday afternoon at City Hall to outline the city's action plan for the 2019-2020 winter season.

In its first two winters in power, the Plante administration has been the recipient of widespread criticism over the city's clearing of streets and sidewalks, clashing with some boroughs over snow-clearing efforts and when to deploy them, at what threshold and how many resources to deploy.

Last winter, see-sawing temperatures and an inordinate amount of rain led to a particulalrly bumpy winter in terms of clearing the city's roads and sidewalks.

The city has struck a special committee to study how it should manage its snow clearing in light of climate change.

This is a developing story that will be updated.