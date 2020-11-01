MONTREAL -- The annual poppy campaign, which raises vital funds to support Canada's veterans, could come up short this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other years, tables soliciting donations and giving out the plastic poppies spring up all over Montreal but because of social distancing measures, those involved in the campaign say there will be differences in 2020.

“You won't see that many volunteers,” said Quebec Command Royal Canadian Legion President Kenneth Ouellet. “You'll see some boxes and most places (such as) supermarkets won't let you have a table there.”

Ouellet said the Legion is trying to think outside the box by introducing contactless payment.

“Another part where they can make a donation will be through Provigo or Maxi at the cash register,” he said.

Last year, the Quebec Legion raised $800,000 through the poppy campaign. That money went towards services such as helping vets get to and from doctor appointments and helping some who are behind on rent. But Ouellet said he's concerned the Legion won't be able to match last year's proceeds.

Verdun city councillor Sterling Downey said he's concerned that without the volunteers and Remembrance Day ceremonies, this year's sombre holiday could be lost in the shuffle.

“People are going to have to go out their way this year,” he said. “The most important thing for me is to go out and educate people and to encourage people to find ways to still pay an act of remembrance.”