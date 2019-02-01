

The Canadian Press





A city councillor is calling on Sherbrooke officials to study whether the city should hold the Francophonie Games in two years.

Earlier this week, Sherbrooke Mayor Steve Lussier dismissed the possibility of the city hosting the games after the New Brunswick government cancelled plans to host them in Moncton and Dieppe in 2021.

Sherbrooke has been a candidate in the past.

Councillor Vincent Boutin asked Lussier to reconsider his decision. In a Facebook post, he said the decision to make a bid for the games was ratified by a city council resolution.

He said the games are a unique opportunity that would allow the city to upgrade several parts of the city’s sports and cultural infrastructure, and would be aided by cost-sharing with the provincial and federal governments.