

The Canadian Press





Traffic on the St. Lawrence River slowly resumed on Saturday, following the dismantling of a major ice jam that completely blocked vessels on the waterway on Tuesday.

The pile of floating ice was first detected near Sorel-Tracy and floated downstream towards the Barques Island and Yamachiche.

Following the successful destruction of the jam, three boats left Montreal on Saturday morning.

Canadian Coast Guard acting national manager for icebreaking and Arctic operations Isabelle Pelchat said other ships would most likely depart from the city by the end of the day.