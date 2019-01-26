Featured Video
With icy blockage destroyed, ships cleared to travel on St-Lawrence River
A freighter makes its way through the mist on the St. Lawrence River Thursday, April 26, 2018 in La Malbaie, Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 2:09PM EST
Traffic on the St. Lawrence River slowly resumed on Saturday, following the dismantling of a major ice jam that completely blocked vessels on the waterway on Tuesday.
The pile of floating ice was first detected near Sorel-Tracy and floated downstream towards the Barques Island and Yamachiche.
Following the successful destruction of the jam, three boats left Montreal on Saturday morning.
Canadian Coast Guard acting national manager for icebreaking and Arctic operations Isabelle Pelchat said other ships would most likely depart from the city by the end of the day.
