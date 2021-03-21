MONTREAL -- The grass is slowly emerging from the snow, the days are longer and the winter jackets are getting put in storage, so you know what that means: Montreal's streets will soon be flooded with cyclists. But for Montrealers hoping to buy a new bike, or repair an old one, could be in for a long wait.

“There is really not many bicycles that are going to be coming in, due to the fact of COVID,” said Bicycles MCW manager Bruno Mastantuono.

Mastantuono said suppliers in China have been struggling to catch up with demand after the pandemic shut them down last year. In his 41 years working at the NDG shop, he said he's never seen anything like the shortages in stock he's experiencing now.

“Right now, we barely have 20 per cent of our stock. Normally, every year for the past so many years, we normally get 90 per cent of our inventory.”

He estimated some customers will have to wait months for their orders to arrive.

Compounding the problem is that the shortage doesn't just affect bikes, but spare parts as well.

“Free wheels, chains, break pads, there may be a shortage of that,” he said. “We might not be able to complete our repairs this year. We're not sure.”

Over at Velofix, owner Sacha Gosselin is also feeling the pressure.

“The challenge has been there since last year. We still feel there is going to be several months of hard times for us to get spare parts.”

Gosselin said even innertubes are hard to come by and cyclists who need a tuneup should get on it as soon as possible.

“Basically, over the winter I started to hoard some parts and tried to build up a quantity, but eventually, when some of the parts will be running out, I won't have any (estimated time of arrivals) from the manufacturers, since they're having trouble producing everything.”