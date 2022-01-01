MONTREAL -- The result was not surprising on Saturday afternoon at the FLA Live Arena.

Sam Bennett scored two goals, Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists and the Florida Panthers defeated the Canadiens 5-2.

Prior to the game, the Habs indicated that defenseman Alexander Romanov and forward Jake Evans would be subject to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Brendan Gallagher was also absent with a lower-body injury he received Thursday in the 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Although Cam Hillis became the first former member of the Trois-Rivieres Lions to play in the NHL, the Habs went into the game with 11 forwards and five defensemen in their lineup. To make matters worse, they lost the services of center Cedric Paquette during the game.

Paquette was knocked unconscious by a blow to the head by Bennett early in the first period. He returned to the game in the second period, but did not return to the bench after the second intermission.

Despite the circumstances, the Habs gave the Panthers a good fight.

Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki hit the target for the Canadiens (7-23-4), who collected only one point during their three-game trip to the southeastern United States (0-2-1). Sami Niku had two assists and Samuel Montembeault turned aside 43 shots.

Aleksander Barkov, Frank Vatrano and Mason Marchment were the other scorers for the Panthers (21-7-4). Sam Reinhart had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots.

The Habs are now on a break until Jan.12, when they’ll face the Boston Bruins. Five of the Tricolore’s home games have been postponed, as they would have been played in front of empty stands due to COVID-19 measures.

— This story was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Jan. 01, 2022.