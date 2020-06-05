SAINT-JEROME, QUE -- If Ugo Fredette is sentenced to a minimum sentence of 50 years in prison, he will die behind bars, pleaded his lawyer Friday morning at the Saint-Jerome courthouse.

Louis-Alexandre Martin presented his arguments asking Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance to allow his client to be eligible for parole after 25 years of incarceration.

He argues that the Crown, which argued for a minimum of 50 years, wants to completely eliminate the principle of rehabilitation.

Martin argued that Fredette, after committing two first degree murders, has already received a life sentence.

The only thing that remains is whether he must spend 25 or 50 years in prison before being able to apply for parole.

After 25 years, he argued, there is no guarantee that he will get out of prison. The Parole Board can say no.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020.