Winter wheels: BIXI will offer bikes year-round in some Montreal neighbourhoods

For the first time, Montrealers can rent BIXIs year-round in some neighbourhoods, come rain or shine (or snow).

The pilot project will keep 150 BIXI stations intact beyond Nov. 15, when the bikes are usually retired for the winter season.

The bikes won't be available everywhere, however; stations will be located exclusively in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Southwest boroughs.

According to BIXI, these boroughs were selected because of their proximity to bike paths and express bike routes, called REVs, as well as the metro's green and orange lines.

"This network will allow cyclists to circulate freely on plowed bike paths and use BIXI as an additional mode of transportation. The stations are mainly located off the main streets and will not interfere with regular traffic," reads a press release issued by the company Friday.

In preparation for the icy, snowy weather, 1,500 of the network's 10,000 bikes will be equipped with studded tires and non-slip pedals.

Take note that BIXI's 2,600 electric bikes will hibernate for the winter, released back onto the roads in the spring. This is because the impact of cold and salt on their batteries has yet to be tested.

Riders can rent for $20 a month.

"The monthly subscription gives flexibility, you can try in November and March, but if you don't want to do it in January, that's fine," BIXI spokesperson Pierre-Luc Marier told CTV News.

Consult the map of winter bike stations here.

With files from CTV's Christine Long.