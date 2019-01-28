

CTV Montreal





Environment Canada has issued winter weather watches and warnings for most of the province of Quebec.

In the Montreal area snow is expected to begin falling on Monday evening as the temperature drops to -22 overnight.

Snow will continue to fall Tuesday as the wind shifts to come out of the northeast and blow at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Because of the light, powdery snow, it will be difficult to see and visibility will be very low.

On Sunday more than 40 drivers smashed into each other on Highway 40 near L'Assomption when they could not see because of blowing snow.

Snow will continue to fall on Wednesday, and total accumulation in the Montreal region and the Laurentians will be around 10 cm, although Meteo Media is predicting totals of up to 25 cm in the Quebec City and Charlevoix area.