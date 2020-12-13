MONTREAL -- Eastern Quebec was hit with a series of winter storm warnings Sunday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologists are expecting heavy snowfall in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Gaspesie and Cote-Nord regions, leaving an accumulation of 15 to 30 cm in places.

Travel could be complicated by the sudden precipitation and blowing snow along the river, it was warned.

Here are the snow and freezing rain amount to expect for today and tonight, as forecast by the numerical model HRPDS. #QCstorm



Please consult our website for more details:https://t.co/kPKzqTXfET pic.twitter.com/VfitqXJYVR — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) December 12, 2020

Weather conditions are expected to improve Sunday evening.

Storm surge warnings have also been issued by the federal agency due to higher than normal water levels and large waves near the coast. Minor flooding is expected by midday.

Other areas further west are expected to receive less than a millimetre of ice early in the day before the temperature rises above freezing.

This is expected to be the case in certain sectors of Chaudiere-Appalaches, Quebec City, Mauricie and the Laurentians.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.