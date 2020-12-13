Advertisement
Winter storm warnings have been issued throughout Quebec
A man walks through the blowing snow during a snowstorm, Friday, February 7, 2020 in Montreal. Eastern Quebec is bracing for a large accumulation of snow Sunday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL -- Eastern Quebec was hit with a series of winter storm warnings Sunday morning.
Environment Canada meteorologists are expecting heavy snowfall in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Gaspesie and Cote-Nord regions, leaving an accumulation of 15 to 30 cm in places.
Travel could be complicated by the sudden precipitation and blowing snow along the river, it was warned.
Weather conditions are expected to improve Sunday evening.
Storm surge warnings have also been issued by the federal agency due to higher than normal water levels and large waves near the coast. Minor flooding is expected by midday.
Other areas further west are expected to receive less than a millimetre of ice early in the day before the temperature rises above freezing.
This is expected to be the case in certain sectors of Chaudiere-Appalaches, Quebec City, Mauricie and the Laurentians.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.