MONTREAL -- We're in for a walloping: the Montreal region is expected to get its heaviest snowfall of the season, with up to 50 cms of snow falling by Friday night.

The forecast prompted Montreal school boards to cancel classes on Friday. It's the first snow day of the year.

Environment Canada on Thursday issued a winter storm warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Chateauguay-La Prairie areas.

Some 5 to 10 cm were expected to fall Thursday morning, after which the snowfall was expected to weaken. Very heavy snow was expected to pop up again Thursday night, bringing with it a total of 30 to 50 cms by the end by Friday evening throughout Southern Quebec.

In addition, strong winds are expected to gust up to 60 kms per hour, causing blowing snow over the southern and central parts of the province.

Environment Canada suggested that people consider "postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve" and warned that "rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."



The biggest snowfall of this season fell on Nov. 11 and 12, when the Montreal area got 21.2 cms. The biggest snowfall last season was on Feb. 12 and 13, and gave us 40 cms of snow.







If it reaches the maximum forecasted snowfall of 50 cms, this storm could rank among the biggest whoppers on record for Montreal.