MONTREAL -- We're in for a walloping: the Montreal region is expected to get its heaviest snowfall of the season, with up to 50 cms of snow falling by Friday night.

Environment Canada has issues a winter storm warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Chateauguay-La Prairie areas.

Some 5 to 10 cm are expected Thursday morning, after which the snowfall is expected to weaken. Then very heavy snow is expected to pop up again Thursday night, bringing with it a total of 30 to 50 cms by the end by Friday evening.

In addition, strong winds are expected to gust up to 60 kms per hour, causing blowing snow over the southern and central parts of the province.

Environment Canada suggests that people consider "postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve" and warns that "rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

