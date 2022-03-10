Winter storm coming to Quebec as clocks spring forward

Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall

A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.

UPDATED | Jean Charest to launch Conservative leadership bid in Calgary

Nearly 24 years after leaving federal politics, Jean Charest will launch his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The 63-year-old Quebecer will announce his bid at a Calgary brewery tonight, making a clear message to the party's western Canadian base.

