

CTV Montreal





After a night of heavy snowfall, a winter snow storm warning remains in effect for the Montreal region.

Another 10 to 15 centimetres are expected to fall before stopping during the afternoon.

Environment Canada warned motorists of reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” said Environment Canada in the warning. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

The warning covers the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal island areas.