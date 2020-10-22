MONTREAL -- It was fun while it lasted -- sort of -- but COVID-19 summer is officially over, and the much-discussed COVID-19 winter seems to be here, even ahead of schedule.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow in the Montreal region on Monday, or even Sunday for some regions a little further out of the city.

To get Canadians in the mood, mental health experts have recently warned of the 'long, dark winter' ahead.

The Quebec government took the opposite tone last week, cheerfully announcing a new campaign to promote and fund outdoor sports and releasing the new rules for COVID-safe downhill skiing.

"Go outside," advised Minister Isabelle Charest, a former Olympic speed skater.