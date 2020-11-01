MONTREAL -- Winter, as Ned Stark would say, is coming. But not quite yet.

Montrealers still have some sunshine to look forward to, as Environment Canada is forecasting double-digit temperatures in the week to come.

The good times won't arrive immediately as highs of 2 C and 3 C are forecasted for Monday and Tuesday, respectively. But Wednesday is expected to have temperatures as high as 10 C before an absolutely balmy high of 15 C on Thursday. The good times will continue to roll on Friday and Saturday, with both days forecasted to have highs of 13 C.

So get your socially distanced walks and foliage admiring in now, before the Night King makes his (sure to be disappointing) grand entrance.