MONTREAL -- Talks broke down Monday between the Long Point First Nation and the Quebec government over a future police force in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue community of Winneway.

Chief Steeve Mathias came out publicly last week to criticize the fact that the community has not had a local police force for 15 years, and that the Surete du Quebec has to travel up to "two hours" to get there in case of an emergency.

Before the meeting, officials "said they had a plan and that the government had worked very hard in the last few months," said Mathias in a telephone interview Monday.

But when we got there, "they just gave us a preview."

Mathias said they had no document detailing the plan.

"If you can't back up what you say in writing, you're better off not saying anything at all," he said.

Quebec officials, he said, had verbally offered to "do a feasibility study" for a possible police service, but had had "no discussions with the feds."

Mathias said they promised they would "send him a letter sometime this summer" detailing their plan.

"It's just words," he said. "They are leaving us at the mercy of the bureaucracy. I think it's very disrespectful and very careless.

"I think it's going to take a mediator, or the Minister of Public Safety and Deputy Premier of Quebec (Geneviève Guilbault) to intervene personally."

At the time of writing, the Department of Public Safety had not responded to questions from The Canadian Press.

Last Wednesday, Guilbault's director of communications, Alexandre Lahaie, had assured that "a plan for Indigenous police service for the communities in that area had been approved" and that "the file had not fallen into a crack; it was being worked on."