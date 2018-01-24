

CTV Montreal





A skydiver originally from Quebec died this week in California.

Aimé-Jean Adam was taking part in a wingsuit competition in Perris, about 100 km southeast of Los Angeles, when he crashed onto the roof of a house.

Police said Adam's primary parachute was in its pack, while an emergency chute appeared to have been deployed.

The cause of the crash is not known.

Adam is originally from Ripon, Quebec, but moved to Alberta several years ago where he worked as a lineman on electrical transmission lines.