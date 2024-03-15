Windows smashed as annual anti-police brutality march underway in Montreal

Montreal police were keeping a close watch as demonstrators took to the streets for the annual anti-police brutality protest Friday afternoon.

The protest began at 5 p.m. Friday at Beaudry metro station and remains on Ste-Catherine Street the Village, just east of Emilie-Gamelin Park.

Protesters were seen smashing windows as hundreds marched to denounce the use of excessive force, in particular against marginalized individuals and communities.



Police were heard on a loudspeaker asking protesters to disperse. The protest made its way to Guy-Concordia metro station before it ended at about 7 p.m.

The march takes place in Montreal every March 15.