

CTV Montreal





Fire investigators are at the scene of an explosion that happened Wednesday in Cote-des-Neiges due to fumigation work.

Montreal fire department Chief Benoit Martel said fumigators working in the building on Ridgewood St. left two aerosol cans on the stovetop when they left an apartment. When they reentered just before noon, the cans exploded, blowing out six or seven windows.

No one was injured – and there was no fire or smoke after the blast.

Fifty people were forced out of the building, but were able to return later in the afternoon.

The explosion caused about $10,000 worth of damage, said Martel, who said it was surprising that no one was injured and there was no smoke or fire.

Firefighters had to ventilate the area, but there was no fire to extinguish.

Martel said police are investigating to determine exactly what transpired.