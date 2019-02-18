Featured Video
Wildlife area protected north of Montreal
Sugar maple trees are a stunning sight to see during the fall months, as the leaves turn a vibrant, fiery red.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 9:38AM EST
The Nature Conservancy of Canada says it is expanding a wilderness corridor north of Montreal that's essential for the movement of wildlife.
The nature group announced in a news release that it has protected 95 hectares of a natural passage that links four major forest areas in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts in the Laurentians area.
The organization says such corridors are essential, given that many natural areas are becoming fragmented by man-made infrastructure such as roads, highways and cities.
The protected area includes typical Laurentian vegetation such as sugar maple groves and birch fir stands, as well as wetlands that provide a habitat to several species of birds and amphibians.
The woods are home to black bears and reptiles such as the smooth green snake, which is a species likely to be designated threatened or vulnerable under the Quebec government's threatened or vulnerable species act.
The land was acquired through a mixture of purchases and donations.
