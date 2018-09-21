

CTV Montreal





Weather warnings and watches were posted for many regions in Quebec on Friday as a fast-moving storm system began moving across the province.

Environment Canada said that strong winds with gusts of 90 km/h would be felt in Greater Montreal, the Richelieu Valley, the Laurentians, and up to the North Coast and the Gaspé.

The strongest winds are expected in late afternoon and early evening.

Environment Canada urged people to secure items that could be thrown around by the wind and that could cause injury.

The agency also said the wind could break tree branches and cause other damage.

Severe thunderstorm watches -- one step below a warning -- were issued for eastern Ontario in the morning, with wind gusts over 100 km/h possible.