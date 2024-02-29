Wild winds, rain cause power outages, school closures across Quebec

More than 185,000 homes in Quebec are without power following the intense wind and rain Wednesday night.

At the height of the storm, a quarter of a million homes were in the dark.

As of 6 a.m., the region that counted the most outages was the Montérégie at 44,115, followed by Montreal at 32,308 and Estrie at 21,495.

Hydro-Quebec is asking for patience as it aims to restore power.

"Our teams are already on the ground. We aim is to restore service as quickly as possible," the Crown corporation states. "The reliability of our service is our priority and in action to reduce outages."

There are no weather alerts issued for the Montreal area Thursday.

However, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the weather is -12 degrees Celsius and -23 with the wind chill.

Driving conditions are expected to be slick Thursday morning following the flash freeze, though temperatures are expected to rise by Friday.

Service on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) has also resumed after numerous trains went offline Wednesday evening due to "the numerous power outages affecting the Hydro-Quebec," according to a spokesperson.

Service normal sur l'ensemble du réseau, dans les deux directions. — Réseau Express Métropolitain (@REM_infoservice) February 29, 2024

School closures:

Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries:

Archipelago Elementary School (Léry)

English Montreal School Board:

Cedarcrest Elementary School (Saint-Laurent)

Lester B. Pearson School Board:

Beaconsfield High School (Beaconsfield)

Christmas Park Elementary School (Beaconsfield)

Gordon Robertson Beauty Academy (Beaconsfield)

Mount Pleasant Elementary School (Hudson)

Springdale Elementary School (DDO)

Sunshine Academy (DDO)

New Frontiers School Board:

Châteauguay Valley Regional High School (Ormstown)

Franklin Elementary School (Repentigny)

Daycares:

CPE les Bois Verts (DDO)

Other:

Collège Charlemagne (Pierrefonds-Roxboro)

Cummings Centre (Montreal)