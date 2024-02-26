Wild temperature swing to mark the end of February
The final days of February are expected to feature record-breaking warmth, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements across much of Quebec, warning of the temperature rollercoaster, which could lead to a rapid freeze and potentially slick conditions.
Daytime highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to climb into the double digits in Montreal.
The high on Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Celsius, which would break the previous record of 10.9 degrees Celsius set in 2000.
The high on Wednesday is forecast to hit 14 degrees Celsius, which would break the previous record of 8.3 degrees Celsius in 2017.
The normal high for the end of February is -2 degrees Celsius.
A system moving into the province should bring periods of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday along with the warmer air.
Montreal could see 15 to 20 millimetres of rain, which would melt any existing snow and could cause ponding on the roadways.
A sharp cold front is expected to swing through the region Wednesday night, causing temperatures to plummet.
The low on Wednesday night may drop to -11 degrees Celsius, back to near seasonal values, but the rapid freeze could cause icy conditions and make travel difficult.
Thursday is expected to be a colder day, with daytime highs below average at -7 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures should climb back up above the freezing mark on Friday, and daytime highs are anticipated to be back in the double digits for the first weekend of March.
