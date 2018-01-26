

CTV Montreal





Police used a piece of lumber and a fire extinguisher to end a standoff involving a truck driver.

The event began at 9:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of an 18-wheeler refused to pull over at a weigh station along Highway 15 in Napierville.

SAAQ inspectors called on police for help, and Sureté du Quebec officers pursued the truck driver to St. Jean sur Richelieu, about 20 km away.

Police said the truck driver struck a police car and a second vehicle, but only came to a stop after officers placed a strip of nails across the road and the truck's tires were blown out.

Once stopped, the driver refused to get out.

After several hours of pleading police officers took a more direct approach -- one officer smashed one of the truck's windows with a long wooden pole while a second discharged a fire extinguisher into the cab.

The driver stumbled out several seconds later and was arrested.

Police said the 43-year-old man was not intoxicated.

He will likely be charged with fleeing from police, dangerous driving, hit and run and assault with a weapon.