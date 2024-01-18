Wild boars on the loose: Quebec authorities find and kill one of two

MONTREAL
    Quebec authorities say they have found and killed one of two wild boars on the loose since at least September.

    The Ministry of Wildlife announced that a team had located the boar in an abandoned farm building in the Yamachiche area of the Mauricie region, about 110 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

    The government has been searching for the two boars since they were first spotted in the area on Sept. 17, and has asked the public for help in locating them.

    Wild boars are considered an invasive species, and the government says they can damage crops and ecosystems, harm native animal species and spread parasites and disease.

    A ministry spokesperson said the animals had escaped from a facility in the area.

    She added that the meat from the captured boar would be donated to community organizations, and that the search for the second missing boar was continuing.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2024.

