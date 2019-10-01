

CTV News Montreal Staff





Halfway through the election campaign, and on the eve of first all-candidate election, analysts Marlene Jennings and Gilles Duceppe believe that two candidates are doing well.

Jennings said that Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau had managed to overcome obstacles -- some of them self-inflicted -- that were in their way.

"The blackface/brownface was really a slap in the face for many of us people of colour and we had to deal with the hurt and the anger and then look at what has been his record as an MP and as prime minister," said Jennings.

Duceppe said that Conservative leader Andrew Scheer had failed to win more support because he was not able to connect with Canadians.

"I'm not sure he's able to make a good critic. It's always too much and too much is just like not enough. The brownface question... The way he acted and replied to Trudeau on that he made a lot of errors," said Duceppe.

Jennings said that Scheer's second fault was writing off citizens under the age of 50.

"He has no sway with the young voters," said Jennings. "I think he's lost a lot of them because if they have young families, they're really concerned with climate change."

For more about the campaign, including the leader both analysts agreed is running the worst campaign,

Jennings was a Liberal MP in Montreal from 1997 to 2011. Duceppe was leader of the Bloc Quebecois from 1997 until 2011.