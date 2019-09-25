

It would be possible to reduce the use of pesticides in Quebec by 30 to 40 per cent, according to agronomist Louis Robert.

Robert indicated that this could be done by excluding the industry from the research and advisory services sectors.

Robert is the whistleblower who lost his job at Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture earlier this year after denouncing the interference of the pesticide industry in the provincial grain research body, the Centre de reserche sur les grains (CEROM).

Robert, who was rehired after receiving an apology from the government, testified Tuesday night before the parliamentary committee that is examining the effects of pesticides on health and the environment.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.