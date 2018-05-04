Where the Wild Things Are
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 11:39AM EDT
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Sunday, September 16, 2018
10 am – 12 pm
Explore the world of little things: insects, salamanders, frogs and more! Join naturalist Scott Pemberton for some up close encounters with the Arboretum’s wildlife! Great fun for the whole family!
Language: English and French
Wear: Appropriate outdoor clothing including waterproof boots
Bring: Camera, binoculars, field guides, water and a snack
Cost (tax and parking included):
Adults: $15 / Children: $10
Space is limited, so don’t wait to register: 514-398-7811
Meet at the Conservation Centre
