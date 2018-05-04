Where the Wild Things Are

Sunday, May 13, 2018

Sunday, September 16, 2018

10 am – 12 pm

Explore the world of little things: insects, salamanders, frogs and more! Join naturalist Scott Pemberton for some up close encounters with the Arboretum’s wildlife! Great fun for the whole family!

Language: English and French

Wear: Appropriate outdoor clothing including waterproof boots

Bring: Camera, binoculars, field guides, water and a snack

Cost (tax and parking included):

Adults: $15 / Children: $10

Space is limited, so don’t wait to register: 514-398-7811

Meet at the Conservation Centre