Wheelchair-accessible skating rink opens at Parc La Fontaine
Published Saturday, January 29, 2022 8:24PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 31, 2022 1:26PM EST
There’s a new refrigerated ice rink in the Plateau, but it’s not just for those who skate on foot — it’s also fully accessible for those on wheels.
For accessibility advocate Chris Kennedy, it’s the first time he’s taken his wheelchair for a glide on this new rink in Parc La Fontaine.
