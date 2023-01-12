What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec

An intensifying Colorado low is barreling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland.

Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow expected Thursday night through Friday. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h will accompany the low, causing blowing and drifting snow and reducing visibility on the roadways.

An initial wave of moisture will bring 2-4 centimetres of snow to Southwestern Quebec through the day on Thursday, but the heaviest precipitation is expected late Thursday evening.

Areas south of Montreal will see rain mix in, and with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, the city could see some freezing precipitation on Friday morning.

Snow will continue through the day on Friday, winding down for the evening commute as temperatures drop.

The Eastern Townships could see up to 15 centimetres of snow Thursday night but 10-15 millimetres of rain on Friday will limit snow totals.

Skies will clear out for the weekend but expect that colder air to return.