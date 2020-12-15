MONTREAL -- It's been a busy political year, to say the least, but the silver lining is that politics addicts will have lots of reading to do over the holidays -- including some history that can shed light on 2020.

Professor and CTV political analyst Graham Dodds gave his list of top political books for the year:

Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy and the Rise of Jim Crow

by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

The book is a look at that time between the American Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

Four Threats: The Recurring Crises of American Democracy

by Suzanne Mettler & Robert Lieberman

If you were wondering whether this is the first time American democracy has been under threat, it's not.

Unmaking the Presidency: Donald Trump's War on the World's Most Powerful Office

by Susan Hennessey & Benjamin Wittes

The book looks at the consequences the Trump Administration has had on the American presidency.

Reaganland: America's Right Turn: 1976-1980

by Rick Perstein

A look at the president who was the first to say "Make America great again."

Let Them East Tweets: How the Right Rules in an Age of Extreme Inequality

by Jacob Hacker & Paul Pierson

The book analyzes how the divisions and fear-mongering of the right began and where it is now.