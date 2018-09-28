

CTV Montreal





There will be several construction-related closures this weekend around the city

Turcot Interchange

The 15 North between Exit 58 and the interchange will be shut down between 11:59 p.m. Friday night and 5 a.m. Monday morning.

De La Verendrye Blvd will be closed between Galt St. and Highway 15 from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., along with the exit ramp connecting Highway 15 to Highway 20 West.

Champlain Bridge

Highway 132 East from Exit 53 towards Montreal and the next exit ramp will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

The 132 West will be closed between Exit 75 and the next ramp from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel

Highway 25 North from Exit 90 on Highway 20 West in Longueuil to Souligny Ave., including the tunnel, will be closed from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

Other closures

Notre Dame St. will be closed between Monk Blvd and Cote-Saint-Paul Road until Oct. 8 at 5 a.m.

De La Verendrye Blvd will be closed betweem Galt St. and de l’Eglise Ave. from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.