

CTV Montreal





There will be the regular road closures at the Turcot this weekend.

Westbound traffic will be stopped in the tunnel, and there will be closures on the 15 south and Highway 20.

Details are below:

Turcot

Route 135 (A-720)/Autoroute 20 west will be closed between exit 5 – Boul. Robert-Bourassa/Pont Champlain/Pont Victoria – and the 1st Avenue entrance.

The 136 westbound at rue Saint Antoine and l’Hotel de Ville will also be closed.

Eastbound 136 closed between the Turcot and the de la Cathedrale and Notre-Dame St. entrances.

Highway 15 north will be down to one lane between exit 64 – Route 138/Rue Sherbrooke – and the Notre-Dame-de –Grace tunnel.

All closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Champlain Bridge

The 15 North will be closed between exit 58 – Autoroute 10 ouest/ Centre-Ville/Ile des Soeurs – and the entrance at Gaetan-Laberge Boulevard.

The northbound shoulder of the 15 will be closed at the Gaetan-Laberge exit.

One lane will be open on the 15 North between Gaetan-Laberge and LaSalle Blvds.

All closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 13/Highway 40

The 13 south will be completely closed between exit 6 – Autoroute 40/Quebec/Ottawa/Gatineau – and the entrance from Autoroute 520.

Highway 13 north and its access to Highway 40 will remain closed at night during the weekends.

Mercier Bridge

The Honore-Mercier Bridge will be down to one lane of traffic in both directions until August 20th.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

The entrance tamp towards Parc Jean-Drapeau will be completely closed at night between the 20th and 21st of August.

The exit ramp of Parc Jean-Drapeau, toward Montreal, will be completely closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the same dates to replace an expansion