What to do in Montreal this weekend: Get jazzed, get geeky, see the circus, go to the pow wow

Looking for fun activities to do this weekend in Montreal?

Here are some ideas:

KAHNAWAKE POW-WOW

The biggest pow-wow in Quebec is Saturday and Sunday on Montreal's South Shore in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake.

WHERE: Kateri Tekakwitha Island

PRICE: General admission: $8; Seniors: $4; 5 and under: Free

People cool off in water fountains next to a Jazz Festival stage in Montreal, Saturday, July 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

GET JAZZED

Hey music lovers! Check out Montreal's annual Jazz festival from June 30 to July 9, featuring artists from all over the world.

WHERE: Quartier des spectacles

PRICE: Varies

Fans dressed as Star Wars characters attend a news conference for Comiccon Thursday, September 11, 2014 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

NERD OUT

Whether you're a Trekkie, a Potterhead, or maybe you just really like Stranger Things, there's something for everyone. Meet your favourite actors and creators at Montreal Comiccon from July 8 to 10.

WHERE: Palais des Congres

PRICE: Varies

Contortionists with Cirque Eloize are shown in a 2009 handout photo.

ENJOY THE CIRCUS

The circus (festival) is back in town! Check out Montreal's international festival for circus arts, here from July 7 to 17.

WHERE: TOHU Cité des Arts du Cirque

PRICE: Varies

People line up at a food truck in the Old Port of Montreal, Saturday, June 20, 2020, as the port launches its 2020 summer season. The COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

CHOW DOWN

Foodies rejoice! Beginning July 1, Montreal's food trucks are back at the Olympic Park every Friday.

WHERE: Olympic Park

PRICE: Varies

Ethnic Koch Rajbangshi girls in traditional attire perform a folk dance, during celebrations to mark Rongali Bihu festival organized by All Assam Students Union in Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India, Thursday, April 14, 2022. The festival marks the onset of Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

EXPLORE INDIAN CULTURE

Take part in Ratha-Yatra festivities this weekend at the Festival of India from July 9 to 10.

Psst: a Holi festival of colours is coming to the Old Port on Aug. 13!

WHERE: Jeanne-Mance Park

PRICE: Free

Fireworks explode over an illuminated Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, to celebrate the city's 375th birthday. One of the signature events to mark Montreal's 375th birthday will be getting a reprise. The festivities on May 17 were supposed to culminate with the nighttime illumination of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

SEE THE WORKS

The city's international fireworks competition has returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Catch it every Saturday from June 25 to Aug. 6.

WHERE: La Ronde

PRICE: $60.98 if you watch at La Ronde, free if you watch from the streets