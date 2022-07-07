What to do in Montreal this weekend: Get jazzed, get geeky, see the circus
Looking for fun activities to do this weekend in Montreal?
Here are some ideas:
People cool off in water fountains next to a Jazz Festival stage in Montreal, Saturday, July 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
GET JAZZED
Hey music lovers! Check out Montreal's annual Jazz festival from June 30 to July 9, featuring artists from all over the world.
WHERE: Quartier des spectacles
PRICE: Varies
Fans dressed as Star Wars characters attend a news conference for Comiccon Thursday, September 11, 2014 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
NERD OUT
Whether you're a Trekkie, a Potterhead, or maybe you just really like Stranger Things, there's something for everyone. Meet your favourite actors and creators at Montreal Comiccon from July 8 to 10.
WHERE: Palais des Congres
PRICE: Varies
Contortionists with Cirque Eloize are shown in a 2009 handout photo.
ENJOY THE CIRCUS
The circus (festival) is back in town! Check out Montreal's international festival for circus arts, here from July 7 to 17.
WHERE: TOHU Cité des Arts du Cirque
PRICE: Varies
People line up at a food truck in the Old Port of Montreal, Saturday, June 20, 2020, as the port launches its 2020 summer season. The COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
CHOW DOWN
Foodies rejoice! Beginning July 1, Montreal's food trucks are back at the Olympic Park every Friday.
WHERE: Olympic Park
PRICE: Varies
Ethnic Koch Rajbangshi girls in traditional attire perform a folk dance, during celebrations to mark Rongali Bihu festival organized by All Assam Students Union in Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India, Thursday, April 14, 2022. The festival marks the onset of Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
EXPLORE INDIAN CULTURE
Take part in Ratha-Yatra festivities this weekend at the Festival of India from July 9 to 10.
Psst: a Holi festival of colours is coming to the Old Port on Aug. 13!
WHERE: Jeanne-Mance Park
PRICE: Free
Fireworks explode over an illuminated Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, to celebrate the city's 375th birthday. One of the signature events to mark Montreal's 375th birthday will be getting a reprise. The festivities on May 17 were supposed to culminate with the nighttime illumination of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
SEE THE WORKS
The city's international fireworks competition has returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Catch it every Saturday from June 25 to Aug. 6.
WHERE: La Ronde
PRICE: $60.98 if you watch at La Ronde, free if you watch from the streets
