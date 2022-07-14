What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 15-17
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 15-17
Need some ideas for fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend?
Here are a few suggestions to inspire you:
A woman wears a mask as she walks by the Just for Laughs festival at the Quartier du Spectacle in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
HAHAHA
Montreal's funniest festival, Just for Laughs, is back from July 13 to 31.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the laughs are back after two years of pandemic.
WHERE: Quartier des spectacles
PRICE: Varies
Nuits d'Afrique in Montreal. (Nuits d'Afrique)
THE GLORIES OF AFRICA
The Festival International Nuits d'Afrique celebrates its 36th year from July 12 to 24.
The event promises more than 100 performances, workshops and activities spotlighting the African, Caribbean and Latin American diaspora.
WHERE: Quartier des spectacles
PRICE: Varies
A street is closed for the start of the summer festival season in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
LOOK UP
Keep your eyes to the skies as Montréal complétement cirque returns from July 7 to 17.
The world's top circus performers grace Montreal parks, streets -- and air, turning the city into one giant circus arena.
WHERE: Quartier Latin
PRICE: Varies
People cool off in water fountains in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
PUSHING THE ENVELOPE
Zoofest, running simultaneously to Just for Laughs, is back from July 14 to 31.
In a promise to push the envelope in a world where "anything goes," Zoofest incorporates 125 performances from burlesque to theatre.
WHERE: Quartier des spectacles
PRICE: Varies
THRILLS, CHILLS AND SPILLS
One of Canada's most beloved film festivals, Festival Fantasia is back from July 14 to Aug. 3.
The extravaganza includes three weeks of thrills, chills and bloody spills paired with Q&As and other activities.
WHERE: Concordia University
PRICE: Varies
OLDIES BUT GOODIES
As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.
If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).
On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.
Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time:
