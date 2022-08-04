What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Aug. 5-7

The choices are endless when it comes to fun things to do in and around Montreal.

Here are a few ideas:

Participants walk in the Montreal Pride parade. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe)

FIERTÉ MONTRÉAL

The Montreal Pride Festival is back for seven colourful days, celebrating the city's rich LGBTQ+ community until Aug. 7.

WHERE: Esplanade of the Olympic Park, the Gay Village and downtown Montreal

PRICE: Varies

CIAO ITALIA

ItalfestMTL, formerly known as Montreal's Italian Week, celebrates the richness of Italian culture starting Aug. 5.

WHERE: Little Italy and Villeray

PRICE: Free

ELECTRIC ENERGY

îleSoniq Montréal returns from Aug. 5 to 7 to give festivalgoers a taste of the city's high-energy club culture, whether you're there to dance or soak up the good vibes under the sun.

WHERE: Île Notre-Dame

PRICE: Starting at $235

A sparrow cools down under a water fountain in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

WILD EXPECTATIONS

Looking to spend some time in nature? See how many birds you can count at LaSalle's Parc des Rapides -- a refuge for more than 225 species. The park also proffers many other activities, such as walking and cycling trails, picnic sites and kayaking.

WHERE: Parc des Rapides

PRICE: Free

Montreal river shuttle.

SHUTTLING AROUND

Take a relaxing ride on Montreal's river shuttle between Longueuil on the South Shore, Île Sainte-Hélène and the Old Port -- and avoid all that construction and traffic.

WHERE: Various departure points

PRICE: Free for kids under 11, $5.50 each way for adults