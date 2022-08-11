What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Aug 12-14

Looking for fun activities to do this weekend? Look no further.

Montreal's First People's Fest is taking place this week (photo: Iman Kassam / CTV Montreal)

INDIGENOUS INGENUITY

Montreal's First People's Festival features screenings, dance, music and more celebrating and educating people about Indigenous culture.

WHERE: Place des Festivals

PRICE: Varies

In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Luke Bryan performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. The country singer is in currently performing in his Farm Tour, where he brings concerts to working farms in small agriculturally-focused communities and cities throughout the South and Midwest. (Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

YEE HAW

Montreal's newest summer festival, LASSO, promises a two-day country music extravaganza at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 12 to 13.

WHERE: Parc Jean-Drapeau

PRICE: Starting at $220

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during second round of play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

TITANS OF TENNIS

Watch some of the world's best tennis stars face off at the National Bank Open, formerly known as the Rogers Cup.

WHERE: STADE IGA

PRICE: Starting at $95

SALUTE, ITALIA

ItalfestMTL continues on, exploring Italian culture, music, gastronomy, art and folklore until Aug. 20.

WHERE: Little Italy and Villeray

PRICE: Varies

A sparrow cools down under a water fountain in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

EVERGREEN

Looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life? Parc Maisonneuve offers 63 hectares of green space and includes a nine-hole municipal golf course.

WHERE: Parc Maisonneuve

PRICE: Free

Cyclists ride by a re-naturalized garden in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time: