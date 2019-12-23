MONTREAL -- Whatever holiday you're celebrating, here's a list of what's opened and closed during the holiday period. Except for movie theatres and the casino, most businesses are closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Here's what you need to know.



Things to do:

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The Musee d'art Contemporain will be open on Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will close on Dec. 25. On Dec. 31, it will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will close on Jan. 1.

The Claude-Robillard sports complex opens 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 22 until Jan. 3, but closed on Dec. 24, 25, 26. and on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.For more information on the centre Claude-Robillard, call 514 872-6900.

The Montreal Casino will be open throughout the holiday period.

The Montreal Science Centre will be closed on Dec. 25.

Most movie theatres in Montreal will be showing films on Dec. 25.

Government offices and services:

Federal government offices are closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Canada Post offices are closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Quebec government offices are closed on Dec. 24, 25, 26, 31 and Jan. 1, 2.

The city of Montreal's offices will close from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.

Waste collection will vary in Montreal. Check the city of Montreal's website for pickup dates.

The city will collect Christmas trees. To find out when it's happening in your neighbourhood, check here.

Offices, clinics and test centres at the McGill University Health Centre are closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Things to buy:

SAQ outlets will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, with the exception of SAQ express outlets which will stay open until 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. They will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. On Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, they will open at 1 p.m.

SQDC outlets will also close on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. They will be closed on Dec. 25, reopening at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26. They will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.

Most shopping malls in the Montreal area are open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and are closed on Dec. 25. Most open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26. They will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and be closed on Jan. 1.

Most retailers are not allowed to open on Christmas day, according to the retail council of Canada.

Banks are closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Jean Coutu stores will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will be open noon until 5 p.m. on Dec. 25. They will also close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will be open noon until 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Public Transit

On Dec. 25 and on Jan. 1, STM buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. Metros will run every 12 minutes on the green and orange lines, every 10 minutes on the blue and yellow lines on those dates, the agency wrote on its website.

On Dec. 25, Exo trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line will operate on a Sunday Schedule. The Saint-Jerome line will operate on a weekend schedule. There will be no service on the Mont-Saint-Hillaire, Candiac and Mascouche lines. Check the Exo website for the Deux-Montagnes line schedule.