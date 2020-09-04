MONTREAL -- Statutory holidays and COVID-19 can make for an unpredictable combination: what's open, what's closed and what has a limited capacity?

In Montreal, it will be a mixed bag this Labour Day.

Many grocery stores, including many Provigo and Metro stores, will be closed.

Some SAQ stores will be open and some will be closed -- check online to find your local store.

The SQDC cannabis stores also have no blanket policy and ask customers to look up the store they want.

Garbage and other waste pick-up will continue on the normal schedule on Monday, with one exception: the collection of garden waste, such as leaves, from Montreal-North, which is postponed until the next day.

Ecocentres, however, will be closed.

Most in-person municipal services will be closed, including permit counters, municipal courts, and Accès Montréal services.

All of the city's digital services remain accessible, it said in a statement. However, requests sent by email during the holiday won't be processed until Tuesday, Sept. 7

When it comes to sports and cultural facilities, the schedule varies depending on the arrondissement, so the city asks residents to check each facility before arriving.

For city-run complexes, most will be partially closed on Monday, including the Claude-Robillard sports complex, where only the tennis courts and the outdoor track remain open; and the Montreal soccer stadium, where only the outdoor field will remain open between 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

If you're looking for a family outing, you're in more luck.

Montreal's Biodome, the Botanical Gardens and the Planetarium will be open. But with limited capacity due to the pandemic, the city strongly recommends buying tickets online in advance by visiting espacepourlavie.ca or calling 514 868-3000.