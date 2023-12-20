What's open and closed this holiday season

Here's a list of what's open and closed in and around Montreal this holiday season:

OPEN

Most supermarket chains, shopping malls and retail stores except for Dec. 25 and Jan 1

SAQ stores except Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2

SQDC stores except Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Canada Post except Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2

The Biodome, Biosphère, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and Planetarium except on Dec. 24 and 25. On Jan. 1, they are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum except Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Montreal's public markets except Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2

CLOSED

Federal, provincial and most municipal administrative offices and borough halls from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2

Revenu Quebec on Dec. 22, 25, 26 and 29, as well as Jan. 1 to 2

Accès Montréal offices from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 inclusively

Ecocentres from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 inclusively

Permit counters from Dec.. 22 to Jan. 2 inclusively

The municipal court main office and call centres on Dec. 22, Dec. 25 to 29, and Jan. 1 to 2 inclusively

TRANSPORT

Parking restrictions remain in effect.

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will run on a weekend or holiday schedule.

Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) buses will run on a weekend or holiday schedule.

Société de transport de Laval (STL) buses will run on a weekend or holiday schedule.

Exo will run on a holiday schedule; check your individual line before leaving the house.

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will run on a Sunday schedule.

MISCELLANEOUS

Check out the collection dates for garbage, recycling, compost and more in your borough at Info-Collections

The 311 opening hours remain the same, with exceptions on Dec. 26 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Jan. 2 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Check your borough's website for pool, library, cultural centre and arena schedules