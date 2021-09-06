Advertisement
What's open and closed in Montreal this Labour Day
Published Monday, September 6, 2021 8:28AM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 6, 2021 8:29AM EDT
Share:
MONTREAL -- Here is a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this Labour Day:
OPEN
- Public markets, like Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;
- Swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and other cultural sites may run on a holiday schedule. Check your borough website for more information.
- The eco-centres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
- The Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Biosphere and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. Tickets must be bought online;
- Some small stores.
CLOSED
- Federal and provincial government offices;
- Municipal and borough offices;
- The Municipal Court on Gosford Street (except for court appearances by people who are detained);
- Canada Post offices -- there will be no collection or delivery of mail;
- Accès Montreal offices;
- SAQ stores, except SAQ Express locations or those in public markets;
- SQDC outlets;
- Most major banks;
- La Grande Bibliothèque;
- Large shopping malls;
- Grocery stores.
TRANSIT AND MORE
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) Metro and buses will operate on a special schedule.
The Société de transport de Laval (STL) and Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) will run on a Sunday schedule.
Exo trains will be on a Sunday schedule, while the buses will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Those using adapted transit will have to request their rides, between 6:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.
All regular parking restrictions and payment schedules remain in effect.
Compost, recycling and garbage pickup will mostly continue as normal. Check your local borough website for more information.