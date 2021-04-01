MONTREAL -- With the long weekend ahead, residents are being reminded of several closures and changes to city services and to continue following public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Acces Montreal offices and permit counters will be closed for Good Friday and Easter Monday, though some services can be done online. Requests done over the Easter break will be processed starting April 6.

There will be no changes to waste collection in all boroughs, the city said.

Meanwhile, ecocentres will be open on Friday and Saturday, but closed Sunday and Monday. The biodome and the botanical garden remain open, but with limited capacities due to COVID-19.

SAQs will be open through the long weekend, except for Sunday.

The opening of sports facilities will depend on the borough and the public is asked to contact staff before visiting.

Courthouses will be closed Friday through Monday, except for the building at 775 Gosford St.

Residents are invited to contact 311 to find more information about what services are open and closed through the long weekend.