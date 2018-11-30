Montreal’s ugly Christmas tree made plenty of people laugh a few years ago – but now the joke is on us. A new, ticklish ugly Christmas is the one laughing.

Motion sensors react to you and the interactive tree giggles – the more people that tickle it, the more it laughs.

Watch the video above for that and more of what's on this weekend, including:

  • Harry Potter in concert: The Goblet of Fire will be playing on a 12-metre-high screen at Place des Arts with a full orchestra performing the Patrick Doyle live score.
  • Souk @ SAT: A marketplace brimming with local, eco-responsible vendors working in wood, wool and whismy.
  • Visual artist Marie-Josee Bergeron's collection: Her technique blends different media into collages that are gentle, yet communicate a serious message about womanhood and health. Fifteen per cent of sales will be donated to ANEB, Anorexia and Bulimia Quebec. That's on at HangArt Gallery.
     