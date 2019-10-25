What's on: Festival du monde Arabe kicks off in Montreal
Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 10:41PM EDT
Arab music, dance and theatre will be on display at the Festival du monde Arabe.
Dancers, actors and musicians from the Arab world will perform joined by local talent.
The festival runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 17.
See the video above for more information
Latest Montreal News
- Racial profiling: coalition of groups urge Montreal cease police street checks
- Bystanders pull car off woman following accident in NDG
- Montreal North shootings likely rooted in gang turmoil, says criminologist
- Hearings begin into the future of the Publisac
- Quebec mother sentenced to eight years in prison for the deaths of three of her newborns