What's on: a spooky Halloween fundraiser
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:32PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:33PM EDT
A spooky haunted house in Dorval is raising money for Sun Youth on Halloween night.
Check out Ivan Dow's haunted yard at 580 Pine Beach North. Giant spiders and robots await.
The show will aslo run on Saturday when the proceeds will go towards the West Island citizens advocacy group.
Donations are suggested. Last year 800 people came through.
Watch the video above for more.